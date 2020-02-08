Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, 75,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,552,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

