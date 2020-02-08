Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.00. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from to in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of BIIB opened at $338.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.