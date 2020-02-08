Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HRZN. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

