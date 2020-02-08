Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $31.34 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

