Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

