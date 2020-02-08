Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.86. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

