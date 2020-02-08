Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:ETH opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

