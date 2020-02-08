Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.25

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 661789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

