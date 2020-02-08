Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.65 ($33.32).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.72. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.