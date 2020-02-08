Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

AQUA stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $778,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

