Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Exelon stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

