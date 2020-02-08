Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,316,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

EXPD stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

