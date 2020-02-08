Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) Share Price

Press coverage about Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GCVRZ stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

About Wright Medical Group

