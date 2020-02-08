Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

FITB stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

