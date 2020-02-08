Fortis Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

FTS opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 67.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $16,375,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $14,050,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortis by 29.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Fortis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

