Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.65

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$151.65 and last traded at C$151.44, with a volume of 151025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a PE ratio of 140.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.79.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 over the last three months.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

