Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Funko traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5501161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 41.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 588,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Funko by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 432,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

