Funko Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of 946% compared to the typical daily volume of 554 call options.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Funko from to in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 432,654 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Funko by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 120,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 63,182 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.