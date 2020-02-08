FY2019 EPS Estimates for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Boosted by Oppenheimer

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of GRUB opened at $50.56 on Friday. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GrubHub by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

