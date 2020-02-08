FY2019 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISNPY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.