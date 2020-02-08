FY2019 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Decreased by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.36 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. State Street Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,297,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.