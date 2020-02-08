FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Cut by Analyst

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.91 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.49.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.