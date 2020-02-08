FY2019 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TU. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TU stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

