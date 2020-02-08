FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Issued By Desjardins

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sprott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.74 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

SII opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $778.40 million and a P/E ratio of 38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

