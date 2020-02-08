FY2021 EPS Estimates for Consol Energy Inc Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

CEIX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Consol Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

