FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted by DA Davidson

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lumentum from to in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $58,095.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

