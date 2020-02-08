Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 32172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.64.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.