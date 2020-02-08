GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 37565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

