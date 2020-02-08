General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 41188006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 200,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

