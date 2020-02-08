Glu Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,134 call options.

GLUU stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $940.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,835,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,617,000 after acquiring an additional 391,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

