Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Nick Wrighton Acquires 158 Shares of Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($197.45).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($196.13).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.36. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

