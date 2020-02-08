Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News articles about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $865.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

