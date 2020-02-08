Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $238.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

