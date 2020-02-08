Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

