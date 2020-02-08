Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Alex Borrelli Purchases 103,372 Shares of Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Alex Borrelli acquired 103,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

Shares of Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.90. Greatland Gold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.99 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $155.61 million and a PE ratio of -43.50.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (up from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.