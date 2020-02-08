Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.68 ($162.42).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA HNR1 opened at €185.70 ($215.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €176.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.44. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.