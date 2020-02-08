Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,867 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 156,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

