Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys $38,960.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HTLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

