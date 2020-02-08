Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

NYSE HP opened at $42.65 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

