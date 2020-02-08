Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after acquiring an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 253,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.