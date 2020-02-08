Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

