HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

HPQ opened at C$0.08 on Friday. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

