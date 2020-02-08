HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 123.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 183.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

