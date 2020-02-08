Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

TSE:HBM opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

