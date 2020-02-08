Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

HBC opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Hudson’s Bay has a 1-year low of C$6.22 and a 1-year high of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.85.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

