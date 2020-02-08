Huize Holding Ltd. Plans $49 Million IPO for February 12th (HUIZ)

Huize Holding Ltd. (HUIZ) expects to raise $49 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,700,000 shares at a price of $9.40-$11.40 per share.

In the last year, Huize Holding Ltd. generated $131.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.1 million. Huize Holding Ltd. has a market cap of $533.7 million.

Citigroup and CICC acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers and Valuable Capita were co-managers.

Huize Holding Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. As a licensed insurance intermediary operating an online platform, we do not bear underwriting risks. We distribute on our platform insurance products underwritten by our insurer partners, and help them reach a large number of insurance clients. We primarily generate revenues from the insurance brokerage fees paid by our insurer partners. We believe, leveraging internet, technology and data analytics expertise, our business model enables us to reach the insurance retail market in a cost-effective manner. “.

Huize Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and has 1017 employees. The company is located at 5/F, Building 3-4, Shenzhen Animation Park, Yuehai Road, Nanhai Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518052, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 755 3689 9088 or on the web at http://www.huize.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Holding Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize Holding Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.