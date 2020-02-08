Ian Kaufman Sells 893 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EQR stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.