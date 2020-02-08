Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 119000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

