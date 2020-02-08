Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Position Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Infosys by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after buying an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,059,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,803,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.