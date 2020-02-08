ING Groep NV Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ING Groep in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.36. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.